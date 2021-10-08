Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Asia News » Explosion in Afghan mosque…

Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 6:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.

The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the explosion.

The cause was not immediately clear.

The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.

IS has also targeted Afghanistan’s religious minorities in attacks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up