Swiatek, Kvitova, Kontaveit reach quarters of Ostrava Open

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 4:45 PM

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament.

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to make the quarterfinals. The two-time Wimbledon champion next faces either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or American Alison Riske, who beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in their first round game on Wednesday.

In another first-round game, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia eliminated Anna Blinkova of Russia, 6-4, 6-0 to meet fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit upset ninth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals where she will play either Swiss third-seeded Belinda Bencic or another Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

