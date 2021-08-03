2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Brazil advances 4-1 on…

Brazil advances 4-1 on penalties after 0-0 draw with Mexico

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 7:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Brazil advanced to the Olympic gold-medal match in men’s soccer by beating Mexico 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Reinier converted the winning kick for Brazil, which will defend its gold medal from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics against the winner of Tuesday’s late match between Spain and host Japan.

Brazil goalkeeper Santos stopped Mexico’s first penalty from Eduardo Aguirre, and Johan Vasquez’s attempt then hit the post.

Mexico will player the loser of the late semifinal for the bronze medal in Saitama on Friday night. The gold-medal match is set for Saturday in Yokohama.

Brazil won its first Olympic title at the Rio de Janeiro Games in a penalty shootout with Germany. Neymar converted the clinching penalty at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

S fund sharply drops, Lifecycle funds see small increases in July

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up