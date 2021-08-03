2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.99 billion.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $31.87 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.49 billion.

Alibaba shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story has been corrected to show that Alibaba is based in Hangzhou, China, not Hong Kong.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

BREAKING: Pentagon on lockdown after reported gunshots near Metro platform

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up