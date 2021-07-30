2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Pakistan attackers throw grenade…

Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van, kill officer

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 4:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Attackers threw a hand grenade at a police van in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing a policeman and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Peshawar police said the attack happened while a government administrator was visiting market areas to ensure people were adhering to social distancing rules to contain the coronavirus.

Pakistani authorities have tasked police and government administrators to ensure that people wear face masks, after the country saw a surge in COVID-19 cases flooding hospitals last week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up