KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia to impose total lockdown, with all business activities halted for 2 weeks, to contain…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia to impose total lockdown, with all business activities halted for 2 weeks, to contain worsening virus outbreak.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.