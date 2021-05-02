Kim wins Singapore LPGA tournament with final-round 64

SINGAPORE (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.

Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim’s fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.

Green’s 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third — Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.

Kim’s final round featured eight birdies, a major turnaround from her wild third round in which she had six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

“Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all,” Kim said. “I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn’t make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it.”

Kim did not play on the LPGA Tour in 2020 and remained in South Korea to play on the KLPGA tour. She played in 14 events and had two wins and six other top-10 finishes.

Green said her final three holes were a study in contrasts.

“Ï made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing,” said Green. “Ï felt a little nerves on the last, which is nice, because I guess having the spectators out there it kind of meant something to me.

“So I’m obviously very close, so I just hope that I can continue this momentum and who knows, have a good result next week.”

The LPGA Tour moves to Thailand next week for a tournament outside of Bangkok.

