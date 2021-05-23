CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Bangladesh wins the toss in ODI series against Sri Lanka

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 3:25 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening game of the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The hosts are bolstered by the return of allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the side’s recent ODI series in New Zealand and a two-match test series in Sri Lanka.

Alongside Shakib, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was also back in the side after missing the test series in Sri Lanka.

Allrounder Afif Hossain was chosen over Mahedi Hasan, who played in Bangladesh’s ODI series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka came to the ODI series against Bangladesh with Kusal Perera as captain and a relatively young side.

The series is important for both teams with qualification to the 2023 World Cup in mind.

It is particularly important for Sri Lanka, who was swept 3-0 in their only series of ODI Super League against West Indies.

Bangladesh is in sixth position in the standings with 30 points after beating West Indies at home by 3-0 and losing the away series against New Zealand by the same margin.

Line-ups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, , Lakshan Sandakan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

