INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » Asia News » China's 2020 auto sales…

China’s 2020 auto sales fall, then recover amid coronavirus

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans fell 6% last year compared with 2019 after demand in the industry’s biggest global market first plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic and then rebounded in the second half, an industry group reported Wednesday.

In December, sales rose 7.2% over a year earlier to 2.4 million, down from November’s 11.6% growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of trucks and buses rose 2.4% to 456,000.

For the full year, auto sales declined to 20.2 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 18.7% to 5.1 million.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

USPS biometrics program leans on its biggest asset: A post office in every neighborhood

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up