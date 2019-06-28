202
Home » Asia News » New Whitney Houston remix…

New Whitney Houston remix by DJ-producer Kygo released

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 9:22 am 06/28/2019 09:22am
Share
FILE - In this April 25, 2010 file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the o2 in London as part of her European tour. An autopsy report shows that cocaine was found in Houston's system and that investigators recovered whity powdery substances from her hotel room. Houston died Feb. 11, in California at the age of 48. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — You can dance to a new-ish Whitney Houston song this weekend.

Houston originally released a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” but the song has been given an upbeat, dance remix by Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo.

The new version of “Higher Love” was released digitally on Friday. Winwood’s original version was released in 1986 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kygo, best known for his Top 10 hit “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez, will perform the new “Higher Love” at the PrideFestival Utopia on Sunday in New York City.

Houston died at the age of 48 in 2012.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Entertainment News Music News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!