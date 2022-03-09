New Smithsonian exhibition spotlights ‘Infinity Mirrors’ artist

Five years after the milestone exhibition “Infinity Mirrors” dazzled visitors to the Hirshhorn Museum, the immersive work of Yayoi Kusama is returning to the Smithsonian.

“One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will focus on the artist’s nearly seven-decade long career and feature two recently-acquired “Infinity Mirror” rooms — “Phalli’s Field (Floor Show)” (1965/2017) and “My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe” (2018).

Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu said it will show that Kusama’s legacy “extends far beyond a single body of work.”

“This highly anticipated exhibition allows us to show the impact of Kusama’s radical practice and welcome three significant works into the permanent collection,” Chiu said in a statement.

An early work on paper, photographs of the artist and sculptures will also be featured to give a comprehensive look at how the artist continues to innovate.

“Infinity Mirrors” drew a record 475,000 visitors to the Hirshhorn in 2017, and gained an even bigger audience via social media: The exhibition’s hashtag, #InfiniteKusama, reached over 172 million Twitter and Instagram accounts and generated over 716 million impressions.

“One with Eternity” opens April 1 and runs through Nov. 27. Free same-day timed passes for the exhibition will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9:30 a.m. each day on the museum’s plaza. “Hirshhorn Insiders” can get timed passes online.

Additional information about the upcoming exhibition can be found on the museum’s website.

The Hirshhorn is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The outdoor sculpture garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.