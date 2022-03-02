Iona visits Manhattan, looks for 25th victory this season

Iona Gaels (24-5, 16-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-14, 7-12 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (24-5, 16-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-14, 7-12 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Gaels play the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Jaspers are 7-5 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Gaels are 16-2 in MAAC play. Iona leads the MAAC with 15.9 assists. Elijah Joiner paces the Gaels with 3.4.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. Iona won the last meeting 88-76 on Jan. 15. Tyson Jolly scored 16 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Joiner is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Jolly is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

