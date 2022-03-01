CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Classic Ntozake Shange play to be reissued in book form

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 12:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A classic play by the late Ntozake Shange is being reissued in book form in April to coincide with its Broadway revival by the director-choreographer Camille A. Brown.

Scribner announced Tuesday that Brown and award-winning novelist Jesmyn Ward will provide introductions for Shange’s choreopoem “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” which first ran on Broadway in 1976. The book will include an additional poem never used in the text before and photographs from previous stagings of the play.

“Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, ‘for colored girls …’ feels like a gift,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself — dance, music and theater arts — to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”

Brown’s choreography for “Choir Boy” brought her a Tony nomination in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

