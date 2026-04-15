Pilots’ animal noises in the cockpit have FAA listening

A viral audio clip circulating on social media appears to capture two pilots making dog and cat noises while communicating with one another over an air traffic control frequency Sunday near Reagan National Airport.

What appears to have been an attempt at cockpit humor by airline pilots is not getting many laughs around Washington.

A viral audio clip circulating on social media appears to capture two pilots making dog and cat noises while communicating with one another over an air traffic control frequency Sunday near Reagan National Airport.

The animal sounds quickly drew sharp criticism from air traffic control. In the recording, a controller can be heard repeatedly telling the pilots to act professionally as the aircraft approached DCA. The warnings went ignored.

“Meow, meow!” Pilots heard making cat sounds over an air traffic control frequency on Sunday were quickly scolded, with someone else on the frequency telling them, “You guys need to be professional pilots.” pic.twitter.com/ynRH8HnYg0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2026

That prompted one air traffic controller to deliver a witty but pointed remark: “This is why you’re still flying an RJ.”

“RJ” stands for regional jet — smaller aircraft typically used on short-haul routes. In aviation circles, the term is often used as shorthand for a lack of professionalism, implying behavior that falls short of expectations for more seasoned pilots.

In a statement to WTOP, the FAA emphasized that federal regulations prohibit pilots from engaging in nonessential conversations when flying below 10,000 feet. The agency said all communication during that time must be directly related to the safe operation of the aircraft.

The FAA also noted that it investigates all situations in which pilots may have violated aviation regulations.

Those rules fall under what’s known as the “sterile cockpit rule,” which limits nonessential activity and conversation during critical phases of flight. That includes taxiing, takeoff, approach and landing — periods when minimizing distractions is considered essential for safety.

The incident has drawn heightened attention given the ongoing safety focus at Reagan National following last year’s deadly midair crash that killed 67 people, making it the most fatal aviation accident in more than two decades.

Federal aviation officials say the FAA is aware of the audio and is reviewing the incident. If potential violations are identified, a formal investigation could follow.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.