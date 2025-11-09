This Virginia county will soon have the highest paid police officers

The highest paid police officers in the D.C. region will soon be those in Arlington County, Virginia.

The highest paid police officers in the D.C. region will soon be those in Arlington County, Virginia.

Starting July 2026, the annual salary for officers will be $90,012, and the max salary for officers transferring from other agencies will increase to $103,330.

“The new starting salary will be very impactful in our ability to make significant progress in refilling our ranks following several years of decreased staffing across the law enforcement profession,” Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said.

“The new collective bargaining agreement makes smart investments focused on the importance of retaining our exceptionally dedicated sworn officers while also taking steps to ensure we attract highly qualified applicants to serve and protect the Arlington community. It balances ensuring our pay remains competitive within the region while also supporting our experienced officers as they continue making positive impacts in the lives of those who live, work and visit Arlington.”

The department is also offering a hiring bonus of up to $25,000 to all new hires and any officers that transfer in from other agencies.

Arlington County Police will hold two three-hour virtual career expos on Nov. 13 and 20.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.