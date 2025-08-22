Tensions boil at Arlington School Board meeting on transgender bathroom policy

The debate was heated Thursday night at the Arlington County School Board meeting in Virginia as dozens of speakers lined up to give their thoughts on the school system and its transgender bathroom policy.

The debate was heated Thursday night at the Arlington County School Board meeting in Virginia as dozens of speakers lined up to give their thoughts on the school system and its transgender bathroom policy.

The room was packed and tensions were high from the beginning, including just after the Pledge of Allegiance with the room screaming, “for all, for all.”

The debate comes after Arlington County schools decided to keep its policy allowing students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Arlington is one of five Northern Virginia school divisions that the federal government warned this week could have funding withheld if they don’t change their policies.

Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears attended and spoke at the meeting.

“Here’s the truth. There are two sexes, boys and girls, and for generations, we’ve understood this, that they deserve their own sports teams, their own locker rooms, their own bathrooms. That’s not discrimination. It is common sense,” Earle-Sears said.

Democratic candidate for Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement:

“As a mom of three daughters in Virginia public schools, a former federal law enforcement officer, and a candidate for Governor, Abigail’s priority is ensuring that all of Virginia’s kids are safe and supported. While Abigail’s opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears stokes division and backs the Trump Administration’s threats to strip funding from Virginia schools, as Virginia’s next Governor, Abigail will work to protect public school funding, address the Commonwealth’s chronic teacher shortage, and contend with our last-in-the-nation math recovery ranking. While Winsome Earle-Sears has a decades-long record of trying to defund Virginia’s public schools — and has offered no plan to increase student achievement, Abigail will continue to focus on preparing students for success and bringing Virginia parents to the table.”

Parent Hans Bauman said he supports the school system’s decision as a parent of three students who graduated from APS and a graduate himself.

“Thank you for remembering that we are your constituents. Arlington has long stood for universal values that ensure all communities feel welcome and supported,” Bauman said.

“Supporting the human rights of all students is core to Arlington’s identity, but standing behind those values when tested is not easy.”

Arlington parent Amy Killelea said she’s worried about the impact of the school system potentially losing funding.

“It’s our kids’ education at stake, and there have now been thousands of our Arlington community voices that have publicly asked you to refuse to back down to political theater and pressure our kids are not a political point for Richmond and Washington, D.C. to score.”

