An Arlington County man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his mother inside an apartment in Virginia Square.

Logan Chrisinger, 27, is being held at the Arlington County jail on murder and two other charges, according to an Arlington County Police Department news release.

Police were called to the Virginia Square Towers building on Fairfax Drive around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller said his mother shot herself in a bedroom in his apartment.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head but still breathing. Chrisinger remained on the scene when police arrived.

The woman — 57-year-old Travis Renee Baldwin of Winchester — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact Arlington County Police’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

