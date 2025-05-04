Crash near Pentagon leaves 2 teens dead, 1 in critical condition

Two teenage boys are dead and a third remains hospitalized after a high-speed crash late Saturday near the Pentagon, according to police.

Two teenage boys are dead and a third remains hospitalized after a high-speed crash late Saturday near the Pentagon, according to police.

A news release from the Arlington County Police Department said officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Route 110 at Washington Boulevard at around 11:20 p.m. Two cars — a BMW sedan and a Lexus — were involved in the fatal crash.

The driver of the BMW had been traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it hit the Lexus, which only sustained minor damage, according to early findings from police. Shortly after, the BMW struck a concrete barrier.

While no injuries were reported from individuals inside the Lexus, all three BMW occupants — identified solely as teenage boys — were hospitalized, police said.

Two of the teens died from their injuries. The third occupant, who was driving the vehicle, remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.