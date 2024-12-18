Slow down: Here’s where Arlington Co. is installing 8 new school zone speed cameras

When school resumes after winter break, eight new speed safety cameras will be in place near school zones in Arlington County, Virginia. The new cameras will expand the county's program to a total of 18 speed cameras, to increase transportation safety, as students arrive and depart school each day.

A school zone speed limit sign is posted in Arlington County, Virginia.(WTOP file photo) A school zone speed limit sign is posted in Arlington County, Virginia.(WTOP file photo) When school resumes after winter break, eight new speed cameras will be in place near school zones in Arlington County, Virginia. The new cameras will expand the county’s program to a total of 18, with the goal of increasing transportation safety as students arrive and leave school.

In the first two months of speed safety cameras in Arlington school zones, 10,721 speeding tickets have been issued for speed violations, according to a county news release.

On Jan. 6, when students return from winter recess, speed cameras will be in place at the following locations:

NB 700 block of N. George Mason Drive

NB 1600 block of N. Glebe Road

WB 4100 block of Lorcom Lane

SB 2500 block of S. Arlington Ridge Road

EB 5800 block of Williamsburg Boulevard

SB 1000 block of N. McKinley Road

EB 3500 block of 2nd Street S.

NB 1600 block of N. Veitch Street

The speed limit in the school zone locations is 20 mph when lights on the speed limit sign are flashing. Signs alerting drivers to the presence of the speed cameras will be located 1,000 feet in advance of each camera.

There will be a one-month warning period, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, to raise awareness about the new cameras and encourage driver compliance with the posted speed limits.

Tickets for violations at these locations will be issued beginning Feb. 5, 2025 — speed zone violators will be issued a $100 ticket, a civil fine, sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

The new camera locations are in addition to the following school zones, where cameras have been in place since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

NB 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road

WB 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard

SB 400 block of N. George Mason Drive

SB 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB Unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive

NB 1900 block of S George Mason Drive

SB 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive

EB 4500 block of Washington Boulevard

EB 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard

Arlington’s Vision Zero Action Plan is in its fourth year of implementation as the county works toward the goal of eliminating severe injuries and fatalities in its transportation network by 2030.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.