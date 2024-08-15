Where to find new school zone speed cameras in Arlington County

When students return to school in Arlington County, Virginia, speeding drivers will learn an expensive lesson — the county has installed 10 new speed safety cameras in Arlington school zones.

The speed limit in the school zone locations is 20 miles per hour when lights on the speed limit sign are flashing. Signs alerting drivers to the presence of the speed cameras will be located 1,000 feet in advance of each camera.

When students return to classes on Aug. 26, a monthlong warning period designed to raise public awareness will begin, running through Sept. 24.

Then, on Sept. 25, speed zone violators will be issued a $100 ticket — a civil fine — mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Arlington County identified school zone locations within the county that would most benefit from automated safety devices in accordance with the county’s Vision Zero strategy. PhotoSPEED locations were then selected using safety data sources.

In 2020, Virginia enacted legislation to allow speed safety cameras in school and work zones. The county board adopted the proposed changes to county code in January 2022.

School zone signs will be flashing during school arrival and departures. Digital images and video footage of vehicles traveling in excess of the posted speed limit will be reviewed by the contractor, before sending it to the Arlington County Police Department. An officer reviews the footage, before it’s sent to the vehicle owner.

PhotoSPEED cameras will be installed at the following locations:

NB 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road

WB 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard

SB 400 block of N. George Mason Drive

SB 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB Unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive

NB 1900 block of S George Mason Drive

SB 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive

EB 4500 block of Washington Boulevard

EB 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard

