3 injured after crash that sent 2 vehicles into water off of GW Parkway in Va.

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after two vehicles crashed and went into the water below the George Washington Parkway in Arlington, Virginia, police tell WTOP.

U.S. Park police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the GW Parkway in the area near Arlington Boulevard just before 5 p.m., a department spokesperson told WTOP.

Both vehicles went into Boundary Channel after the crash. WTOP’s traffic center is reporting that the vehicles were hit by a tree after they went into the water.

The three people in the vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The GW Parkway was shut down for several hours while rescuers took care of the injured and got the vehicles out of the water.

