What was inside a time capsule discovered at an Arlington cathedral?

A special discovery was made during renovation work at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington this week. When removing a cornerstone of the cathedral, work crews found a 63-year-old time capsule.

Lindsay Alukonis, director of archives for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, said while it was big enough for a box, she didn’t believe what was inside was a time capsule, because there was no record of one being there.

“There was no mistaking it,” Alukonis said. “It was definitely a time capsule.”

She said it took time to open the box and, while doing that, it was apparent the watertight seal had been broken.

“You could see the mold growing off the side. It wasn’t pretty when we opened it,” Alukonis said.

Instead of doing too much with the contents, the decision was made to call in conservators — one who specialized in metal to handle the box and another who specialized in paper to save the contents inside.

“It took a little time to know exactly what was in there,” she said.

Among the papers inside that were able to be rescued and preserved were newspaper clippings from 1961 when the cathedral was blessed, as well as documentation that listed all those who helped in the building process.

“Where they got the flooring, where they got the pews, the stained glass, … where they purchased everything,” Alukonis said of the document.

Also inside were coins and a “silver certificate” dollar from that year.

Before the work on the cathedral was done Thursday, the diocese decided to not leave that cornerstone empty. Instead, they would put in a new watertight and fireproof capsule with items from this generation.

“We added a pin with our coat of arms on it, and the necklace is actually a rosary that was blessed by Pope Benedict when he was here visiting the basilica in D.C.,” Alukonis said. “We also added our prayer cards from the jubilee and bishop’s strategic plan, as well as the Herald article announcing the renovation of the cathedral.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge also added a letter he wrote to those who will open the box decades from now.

Last Tuesday, the time capsule was placed in a ceremony at the cathedral. The day chosen was meaningful because it marked the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Arlington.

“That was the day of our installation mass when we became our own diocese, and when St. Thomas More officially became a cathedral,” she said.

Alukonis said they don’t plan to issue a date when they hope the time capsule will be opened, but said she suspects it will be 50 to 100 years from now.

Alukonis said the project has been a rewarding one for her: “It’s just been a really exciting project, because when it was found, none of us expected it.”



