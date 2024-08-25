Live Radio
Arlington Co. police make crime data more visible with new online hub

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 25, 2024, 4:21 PM

There’s a new way to track crime statistics throughout Arlington County, Virginia — and everyone will have access to those stats.

The police department says the new Crime Data Hub shows criminal incidents that were reported in Arlington County. The data on the hub includes maps that show locations and details of criminal offenses, as well as arrest data.

Police said that, before the hub was launched, it was evaluated by groups in the community to get feedback.

Data for the hub come from the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ National Incident-Based Reporting Systems (NIBRS) and are updated weekly on Wednesday mornings.

Also, the Virginia State Police website offers a full database of crime reported annually in the state.

