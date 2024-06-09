Boil water advisory lifted in Arlington

The boil water advisory for Arlington, Virginia, which was put into place Friday, has been lifted after crews repaired a major water main break.

In a news release, Arlington County said that crews were able to restore water pressure within 90 minutes of the water main break. But because the pressure dropped suddenly, it issued the boil water advisory “out of an abundance of caution.”

Before using the water, the county advised customers to run their taps for a few minutes to release “any air and sediment that may have accumulated following the break.”

When lifting the advisory, Arlington officials said that samples taken and tested throughout the weekend met all standards for safe water.

Additionally, all lanes are now reopened on South Walter Reed Drive at South Four Mile Run Drive following the repairs from Friday’s water main break, the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said.

Arlington officials said, however, that crews will need to return in a few days for follow-up work on the roadway.

The boil water advisory covered several neighborhoods, including parts of Alcova Heights, Arlington Heights, Arlington Mill, Arlington View, Barcroft, Claremont, Columbia Forest, Columbia Heights, Douglas Park, Forest Glen, Foxcroft Heights, Green Valley, Fairlington, Penrose and Shirlington.

Nine public schools cancelled classes Friday following the water main break.

