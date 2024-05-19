Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Arlington

Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in a hotel parking lot early Sunday morning in Arlington.

In a news release, the Arlington County Police Department said officers responded to multiple reports of shots heard near the 1200 block of North Courthouse Road around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers investigating the scene believe two groups were involved in a verbal altercation in a hotel parking lot when the shooter brandished and discharged a firearm, striking the victim and two parked cars.

According to police, the adult male victim managed to transport himself to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the shooter fled the area after the shooting. He is described only as “a Black male wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie.”

ACPD asks anyone with information about this incident contact them at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The approximate location of the shooting is shown below.

