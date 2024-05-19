Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Man in critical condition…

Man in critical condition after early morning shooting in Arlington

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 19, 2024, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in a hotel parking lot early Sunday morning in Arlington, Virginia.

In a news release, the Arlington County Police Department said officers responded to multiple reports of shots heard near the 1200 block of North Courthouse Road around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers investigating the scene believe two groups were involved in a verbal altercation in a hotel parking lot when the shooter brandished and discharged a firearm, striking the victim and two parked cars.

According to police, the adult male victim managed to transport himself to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the shooter fled the area after the shooting. He is described only as “a Black male wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie.”

ACPD asks anyone with information about this incident contact them at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The approximate location of the shooting is shown below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

jbarlow@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up