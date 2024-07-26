Booz Allen Hamilton has added 2,500 employees in the last year

McLean, Virginia-based government consulting giant Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the largest employers in the D.C. region, continues to grow its ranks of consulting professionals, with the addition of 800 new employees in the second quarter.

In the past year, Booz Allen has grown its head count by 2,500, or about 8%. Booz Allen has more than 35,000 employees globally, and 15,000 of them in the D.C. region.

Booz Allen, which ended its fiscal fourth quarter with its best fiscal year since its initial public offering 14 years ago, had $2.94 billion in its fiscal 2025 first quarter. That’s up 10.8% from a year earlier. Net income was $165.2 million, up 2.4%. It ended the quarter with $36.2 billion backlog in work on the books — a 15.7% increase.

The company forecasts full fiscal year 2025 revenue growth of 8% to 11%.

Last month, Booz Allen acquired PAR Government Systems Corporation to expand its defense consulting work. Its venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures LLC, was founded in 2022 with $100 million to invest in start-up companies. To date, it has made 10 investments, most recently backing Colorado-based satellite operations company Quindar.

Booz Allen is the largest government IT contractor and one of the five largest publicly traded companies in the D.C. region.

Booz Allen Hamilton traces its roots to Edwin Booz, who founded the company in 1914 as one of the first companies focused on management consultant contracting.

