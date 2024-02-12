Do not pass go on this new Arlington-themed board game

Here's your chance to "own it all" in Arlington, Virginia, with the city's chamber of commerce's version of the popular property game Monopoly.

Arlington is at the center of a new game by the city's Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Arlington Chamber of Commerce) Players can choose a flamingo as their token in Arlingtonopoly. (Courtesy Arlington Chamber of Commerce) Your game piece can be a hard hat, Air Force memorial, Boeing jet and even a flamingo in honor of a local watering hole. (Courtesy Arlington Chamber of Commerce) The game serves as a tribute to Arlington's local businesses, nonprofit organizations and iconic landmarks. (Courtesy Arlington Chamber of Commerce)

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce is selling Arlingtonopoly to celebrate its centennial this year.

“We thought this was a great way to celebrate that,” president and CEO Kate Bates said. “The game really serves as a tribute to Arlington’s local businesses, nonprofit organizations and our iconic landmarks.”

Your game piece can be a hard hat, Air Force memorial, Boeing jet and even a flamingo in honor of a local watering hole.

“The iconic Freddie’s Beach Bar right on 23rd Street, which is an LGBTQ+ but straight-friendly restaurant and bar in Crystal City with some really amazing history. They were a safe place for people to go during ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ a policy prohibiting gay people from serving openly.”

Bates said a lot of military people went to the bar regularly.

Instead of railroads, you’ll see the county’s four Metro stops. And no water works here, utilities are Washington Gas and Dominion Energy. The center is a map of Arlington highlighting neighborhoods and landmarks.

You can get your copy of Arlingtonopoly from the Chamber of Commerce. The remaining copies are $40.

