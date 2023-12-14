How you can get involved in this year’s Wreaths Across America Day

This Saturday is your chance to join the more than two million people supporting National Wreaths Across America Day as a way to honor our veterans and their families.

Arlington National Cemetery, Tombstones with Christmas Wreaths, Washington, D.C.(Getty Images/kimshanephotos) Arlington National Cemetery, Tombstones with Christmas Wreaths, Washington, D.C.(Getty Images/kimshanephotos) This Saturday is your chance to join the more than two million people supporting National Wreaths Across America Day as a way to honor our veterans and their families.

The theme of this year’s Wreaths Across America Day is “Serve and Succeed,” which is all about serving your community and reflecting upon stories of success. Wreaths Across America is a tradition that was founded by Morrill Worcester, according to the event’s website. He visited D.C. as a 12-year-old and said he always remembered Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1992, his company in Maine had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season and placed them at some of the veterans’ graves in Arlington.

“This year we’ll be doing 40,318 cemeteries around the country, placing remembrance wreaths on our veterans graves as a way to remember them and to honor their service,” said Dean Mead, Arlington Wreath Project’s director of operations.

Mead invited people to get involved on Saturday by volunteering to lay or sponsor wreaths.

“For people to come out and remember them and to say their names, is just such a wonderful thing,” Mead said. “It just warms your heart.”

For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America website.