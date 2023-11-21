Man wounded in road rage shooting in Arlington

Arlington County police say a man was shot Monday evening in the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard in Virginia.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say they found a man in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to initial reports, both the victim and a witness were driving on Richmond Highway when another vehicle, which had two occupants, pulled alongside. They got into an argument, police said.

And then near Richmond Highway and Memorial Avenue, someone in the suspect vehicle showed off a gun and fired, striking the victim.

Police say the driver of the victim vehicle traveled to the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard and sought help after.

Authorities are looking for a black sedan. They say the driver is a Black female with shoulder length hair. The passenger is a Black male wearing a face mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit the website.