Security guard charged with shooting teen in Arlington Co.

A security guard is under arrest after Arlington County Police said he shot a teen who entered the property of the former Key Bridge Marriott over the weekend.

Police said a group of teenagers was accused of entering the vacant property through a fence after 4 p.m. Sunday. The guard, 53-year-old Ahmed Namnoom, of Laurel, Maryland, spotted the teens and drove up to them.

Investigators then believe while confronting the teens, Namnoom pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting one of the teens. Officers found the teen several blocks away and tended to his injury until paramedics arrived to take the boy to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The building is set to be condemned after sitting vacant since July 2021. County officials said they had a “responsibility” to ensure the public’s health and safety and that permanently closing the building would help do so.

On Monday, Namnoom was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and a firearm violation. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.