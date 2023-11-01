1 motorcyclist dead, another with ‘serious injuries’ after I-395 crash in Arlington Co.

One motorcyclist has died and another is being treated for serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 395 in Arlington County early Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

One motorcyclist has died and another is being treated for serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 395 in Arlington County early Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities responded to the scene near Exit 8 for Route 27 at 4:40 a.m., state police spokesperson Corinne Geller told WTOP.

An SUV struck three motorcycles from behind while traveling south on I-395, Geller said. The third motorcyclist and the SUV driver were both uninjured.

Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation, according to Geller. State police are in the process of notifying the deceased’s next of kin.

Below is a map showing the approximate area where the crash took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.