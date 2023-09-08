Live Radio
Arlington National Cemetery closes for law enforcement response

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

September 8, 2023, 10:00 AM

The Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public after officials say the national landmark is responding to a bomb threat.

According to a social media post, cemetery and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services began responding to the threat just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Response teams and local law enforcement officials are on site to investigate. Officials ask the public to avoid the area and wait for updates on the cemetery’s social media platforms.

With the cemetery closed to the public, funeral services have been delayed “until further notice,” the post said.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Arlington, VA News | Local News | Virginia News
