Arlington National Cemetery closes for law enforcement response

The Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public after officials say the national landmark is responding to a bomb threat.

1/2 Arlington National Cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services are currently responding to a bomb threat. The cemetery is closed to the general public and funeral services have been delayed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ypWCsx0JF2 — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) September 8, 2023

According to a social media post, cemetery and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services began responding to the threat just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Response teams and local law enforcement officials are on site to investigate. Officials ask the public to avoid the area and wait for updates on the cemetery’s social media platforms.

With the cemetery closed to the public, funeral services have been delayed “until further notice,” the post said.

