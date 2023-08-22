Transformer explosion cuts power to thousands in Arlington

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox said the incident began around noon, and that the employee is expected to recover.

A Dominion Energy employee suffered burns after a transformer exploded in Arlington, Virginia, leading to thousands of outages.

Approximately 10,000 customers were without power in and around Crystal City and Pentagon City as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the widespread loss of power.

Fox attributed the transformer explosion to a fault in an underground cable. Dominion said power should be returning to customers over the next few hours.

Arlington Now reported that county fire personnel responded to a large number of stuck elevator calls in the area, owing to the sudden outage.

