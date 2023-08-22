Live Radio
Transformer explosion cuts power to thousands in Arlington

August 22, 2023, 12:48 PM

A Dominion Energy employee suffered burns after a transformer exploded in Arlington, Virginia, leading to thousands of outages.

Approximately 10,000 customers were without power in and around Crystal City and Pentagon City as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the widespread loss of power.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox said the incident began around noon, and that the employee is expected to recover.

Fox attributed the transformer explosion to a fault in an underground cable. Dominion said power should be returning to customers over the next few hours.

Arlington Now reported that county fire personnel responded to a large number of stuck elevator calls in the area, owing to the sudden outage.

