Police: 2 charged for fentanyl overdose death in Arlington

Police in Arlington, Virginia, said two people have been charged after an investigation into a fentanyl overdose death in March.

In a news release, the Arlington County Police Department said its investigation led them to identify 19-year-old Shan Mehmood of Arlington as the suspect responsible for supplying the deceased with fentanyl.

On the evening of March 7, police responding to the 1200 block of N. Scott Street for a medical emergency report locating an unresponsive adult male in the stairwell suffering from an “apparent fentanyl overdose.” The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died the next day, according to the release.

Mehmood has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Distribution of Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm while Possessing Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute.

Police said narcotics and a firearm were recovered at the time of Mehmood’s arrest. He is currently being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Another individual, 19-year-old Eliana Ayelen Mendoza of Fairfax, has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Manslaughter. She was released from custody after posting bond, according to police.

The ACPD says the investigation is still active. Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

