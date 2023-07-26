3 hurt, tanker truck overturns in I-395 crash in Arlington

A crash involving an overturned tanker truck sent three people to the hospital and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 395 in Arlington, Virginia, for a few hours Wednesday afternoon, leading to some backups.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 5 in the Shirlington area, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said the crash caused the tanker truck to catch fire. Arlington County Fire & EMS said the truck was carrying propane, triggering a HAZMAT response.

The three people taken to the hospital have injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-395 between Glebe Road and King Street for nearly 2 and 1/2 hours Wednesday, leading to big backups.

The lanes reopened about 3:30 p.m.

