Arlington Co. Schools employee arrested for alleged May sexual assault

Julio Basurto has been charged with abduction and forcible sodomy concerning an alleged sexual assault inside a vehicle on Clarendon Boulevard on May 21.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Neal Augenstein reports on new details emerging in the case of a man charged with abduction and sexually assaulting a woman in a vehicle in Arlington.

A man who works with Arlington County Public Schools was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that police say happened last month.

Julio Basurto, 42, of Arlington, Virginia, has been charged with abduction and forcible sodomy, according to the Arlington County Police Department. He was arrested on June 22 without incident after detectives reviewed evidence and interviewed witnesses, police said in a news release.

Around 6:40 a.m. on May 21, police met with a woman who reported a sexual assault inside an unknown black vehicle. According to a police investigation, the victim was in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard after leaving a bar, when the suspect approached in the vehicle.

The victim entered the vehicle, and alleged that the suspect — later identified as Basurto — sexually assaulted her before she was able to exit.

Basurto was not working as a ride-share driver or in any for-hire capacity, police said.

In a statement to WTOP, a spokesperson for Arlington County Public Schools confirmed that Basurto was an hourly employee used for translation.

He’s well-known for his work with the community advocacy group Juntos En Justicia. His Twitter account advocated for tenants’ rights and educational topics.

News outlet NBC Washington reported that Basurto will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, and police ask who believes they had a similar experience with the suspect to call the tip line at 703-228-4180, or send an email to ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. You can also call anonymously at 866-411-TIPS.

