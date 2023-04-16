COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Suspect in Arlington burglary,…

Suspect in Arlington burglary, sexual assault may be linked to another case, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 16, 2023, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A burglary and sexual assault in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood appears to be related to a similar incident earlier this month, police in Arlington, Virginia, say.

The most recent assault happened Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington County police said in a news release.

A suspect went into the victim’s home before entering her bedroom and sexually assaulting her, police said. When she screamed, the suspect fled from her home on foot.

Detectives are investigating the incident and believe it may have been linked to another assault in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood on April 2. During that assault, a suspect allegedly broke into the home and sexually assaulted the woman before running away.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking those with information to contact Detective C. Oesterling by calling 703-228-4241 or emailing coesterling@arlingtonva.us with their tip. Anonymous tipping is available through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up