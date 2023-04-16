Suspect in Arlington burglary, sexual assault may be linked to another case, police say

Detectives are investigating the incident and believe it may have been linked to another burglary and sexual battery in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood on April 2.

A burglary and sexual assault in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood appears to be related to a similar incident earlier this month, police in Arlington, Virginia, say.

The most recent assault happened Wednesday at around 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington County police said in a news release.

A suspect went into the victim’s home before entering her bedroom and sexually assaulting her, police said. When she screamed, the suspect fled from her home on foot.

Detectives are investigating the incident and believe it may have been linked to another assault in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood on April 2. During that assault, a suspect allegedly broke into the home and sexually assaulted the woman before running away.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking those with information to contact Detective C. Oesterling by calling 703-228-4241 or emailing coesterling@arlingtonva.us with their tip. Anonymous tipping is available through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.