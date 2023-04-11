Officials: 2 rabbits stuck by blow darts in Arlington Co.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia, said they've received calls about rabbits that were hurt by blow darts in the county.

The search is on for the person behind two wounded rabbits shot by blow darts in Arlington County, Virginia.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said calls for help began coming in earlier this month for two rabbits spotted near the 800 block of N. Barton Street, a short distance from Arlington National Cemetery.

Both rabbits had a blow dart stuck to their bodies, one with a dart stuck through the head area and the other to the side, according to the Animal Welfare League.

“It’s a very sad and disappointing situation … At the Animal Welfare League, we are taking it very seriously, and we are doing what we can to find out who is doing this so that we can stop the situation,” said Chelsea Jones, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League.

“Our team right now is working to track the two rabbits that we know of, so that we can get them medical attention, get those, blow darts removed and then hopefully, release them back into the wild.”

The Animal Welfare League said they’re setting humane traps in different properties in an attempt to catch one of these rabbits.

It’s the second time in 12 months animal control officers have been alerted to wildlife wounded by projectiles or blow darts.

“We had a situation where someone shot a crow with a blow dart,” Jones said.

“This behavior will not be tolerated here in Arlington. This is an act of animal cruelty,” said Jennifer Toussaint, chief of Animal Control.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible or who has seen the wounded rabbits is asked to call Animal Control at 703-931-9241.