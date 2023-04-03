‘Underground’ tech aims to help Arlington drivers find parking

A new pilot program in Arlington is aimed at saving drivers time, using new underground technology that will track parking spaces.

The Performance Parking Pilot Program will track parking across the Rosslyn-Ballston and Richmond Highway corridors and will provide drivers with real-time updates, according to a news release from the county government.

The project will include 4,500 metered parking spaces.

The county says it’s about improving the user experience, cutting down drive time and making more spaces available more often. The program won’t use any cameras and no personal information will be gathered.

Prices will change to meet the goals of the project but the county stressed more revenue isn’t the goal.

The program will be in place for three years and during the first year, system design, installation, testing, and initial data collection will be the focus. During the second and third years, officials plan to continue collecting data and adjusting pricing.

Community outreach and engagement will take place throughout the duration of the program.

It will be funded through a $5.4 million grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Innovation and Technology Transportation Fund.

The county is currently accepting feedback from residents online about how to prioritize the project’s goals.