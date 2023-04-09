Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington announces it will reopen this summer

If you used to be a regular at Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, there's some good news: We now know when it will reopen.

According to the pub’s website, they will be open for business again in August, approximately a year after a ride share driver had a medical emergency and crashed into the building, injuring at least 15 people and causing a devastating fire.

The pub’s website shows the front facade of the restaurant, but with a different look, sporting green and gold, instead of the previous red and black.

While the outside may look different, they promise the inside will have the same neighborhood pub feel.