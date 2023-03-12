Sheered for the cure: Arlington pub hosts head shaving event to fight childhood cancer

Supporters gathered at Crystal City Sports Pub in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday to help St. Baldrick's Foundation raise money for childhood cancer research.

The event featured the foundation’s signature head-shaving event where brave volunteers sit in barbers’ chairs to become a sponsored “shavee.”

Here’s a video from St. Baldrick’s explaining its head shaving events:

Kieran McGrath, who planned the fundraiser, took part as a shavee. For this event, he allowed his daughter to sheer off his mane.

“Kids and cancer should never be in the same sentence,” said McGrath. “It’s the least I can do with everything these kids have to go through.”

The money raised by the event is aimed toward spreading awareness about childhood cancer and to speed the search for a cure, according to St. Baldrick’s website.

The event is intended to help cancer patients who lose their hair during chemotherapy to not feel alone.

Jacob, who spoke at the event, was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was four years old. He is now five years cance-free.

“St. Baldrick’s funded the treatment that saved my life,” he said.

Margaret Norris also spoke at the event about the importance of raising funds that researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer. She calls herself a “mom-cologist” after her son Joey was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 10 years old. Joey is now 25.

“The money for the research is critical,” said Norris. “So many families get so stuck and, with some insurance programs, they max out at $2 million.”

The goal for the event was to raise $25,000 — they raised over $40,000.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosted another event on Sunday at Boundary Stone in northwest D.C. Over 30 shavees were in attendance for that event.

To learn more about childhood cancer and donate to the cause, please visit the St. Baldrick’s website.