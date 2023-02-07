Tech program in Arlington shows it’s easy to learn coding, organizers say

Writing computer code is not as difficult as you might think, according to organizers of a program in Arlington, Virginia.

Knowing how to write computer code has become a valuable skill in today’s increasingly digital world, but learning how to do it can seem like a daunting task.

It is not as difficult as you might think, however, according to organizers of a program in Arlington, Virginia.

“You don’t need a college degree, and you don’t need years of job experience or schooling,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of NextUp Solutions, a company that runs the Arlington Talent Pilot Program.

The program provides participants with training and networking, setting them up to eventually get jobs in the tech sector. Participants receive a paycheck, and they work with expert tech consultants on real projects to learn skills in software development.

“Coding is something that you can learn in a few months,” Cooper said. “We have Uber drivers, grocery workers and restaurant workers in the program now learning to be qualified software engineers.”

Learning how to write computer code provides those in the program with a wide range of benefits, including problem-solving skills and new career opportunities. As technology has advanced, the demand for professionals with coding skills has increased dramatically.

“I was always interested in tech, but I just never had the time to go to school,” said Mark Washington, a program participant.

Washington was a barber for 15 years before signing up for the program.

“I started off in this not knowing anything,” Washington said. “If I can learn this, I feel like anyone can learn it … if you really want to do it you can do it.”

Coding can be applied to a wide range of industries, including web development, mobile app development and data science.

Whether someone has an idea for a new app or a website, it provides a way to make those ideas a reality.

“Especially in our model where there’s mentorship and on-the-job work, you can actually learn it in a much more accelerated way,” said Cooper.