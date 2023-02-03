Arlington schools take ‘urgent action’ after teen’s suspected drug overdose

Arlington, Virginia, Public Schools is planning what it calls 'urgent action' on substance abuse after a 13-year-old boy died at school from a suspected drug overdose.

Arlington Public Schools is planning what it calls ‘urgent action’ on substance abuse after a 13-year-old boy died at school from a suspected drug overdose.

Sergio Flores was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was discovered with four other teens in a Wakefield High School bathroom likely suffering from overdose symptoms, according to Arlington County Police.

The other four teens survived, but Flores died at the hospital Thursday. A medical examiner has not released the cause or manner of his death.

WTOP learned through a Freedom of Information Act request that four kids have overdosed in Arlington public schools so far this year. In all of last year, the school system recorded eight.

In response to these overdoses, Arlington Public Schools announced plans to increase its drug education and prevention efforts during a school board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Rather than just keeping the lifesaving naloxone in the nurses’ office and with security officials, the schools will expand accessibility to Narcan throughout the building.

Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán also noted the district will budget for more substance abuse counselors, increase outreach to educate parents on signs of opioid and drug use, and launch a student-led campaign on the dangers of drug use, among other action items.