Volunteers honor fallen heroes on Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington

Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

December 17, 2022, 2:01 PM

A man lays a wreath on a headstone at Arlington National Cemetery during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022.
A man lays a wreath on a headstone at Arlington National Cemetery during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
Volunteers planned to place wreaths on more than 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2022.
Volunteers planned to place wreaths on more than 260,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
Volunteers at Army's Arlington National Cemetery honoring fallen service members, Dec. 17, 2022.
Volunteers at Army’s Arlington National Cemetery honoring fallen service members, Dec. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
National Wreaths Across America Day holds ceremonies at over 3,000 locations in all 50 states and countries abroad.
National Wreaths Across America Day holds ceremonies at over 3,000 locations in all 50 states and countries abroad. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
The wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Ceremony began at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.
The wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Ceremony began at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
Volunteers came out to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans on Dec. 17, 2022, laying wreaths on their headstones.
Volunteers came out to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans on Dec. 17, 2022, laying wreaths on their headstones. (WTOP/Stetson Miller)
A boy sits in a row of headstones after volunteers layed wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2022.
A boy sits in a row of headstones after volunteers set wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2022. (Courtesy Arlington National Cemetery/Elizabeth Fraser)
Thousands of volunteers visited Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes for National Wreaths Across America Day.

The annual event, now in its 31st year, pays tribute to veterans who died fighting for the country. Volunteers planned to place wreaths on more than 260,000 headstones, according to a statement from the cemetery.

“As we place the wreaths, it gives us a personal opportunity to not only remember the person buried but to honor their families,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

Ceremonies took place in 3,400 locations across all 50 states and abroad, the organization said on its website. Worcester said the organization would place 2.7 million wreaths nationwide.

“It’s just a way to honor people who fought for our country and let them know somebody’s thinking about them,” Arlington resident Joelle Kivi said, alongside her daughter Olivia and her friend Sierra.

Christopher Best, a veteran volunteering at Arlington National Cemetery, said he has come out to Wreaths Across America several times and takes a moment to remember each fallen service member when placing a wreath.

“I usually say a prayer, something short, something sweet, and just thank them for their service,” he said.

Another volunteer from Falls Church, Ben Small, said he had been looking forward to volunteering at the event with his family.

“We were excited to get the opportunity to finally do it. I actually work for [Veterans Affairs],” Small said. “So I feel like it’s an honor to do something for the veterans.”

His son Gus said he “felt the light and felt grateful,” after placing wreaths on headstones.

Stetson Miller

Stetson Miller is an anchor and reporter for WTOP. He has worked in TV newsrooms for the last several years in New York, Baltimore, Washington and Charleston, SC.

