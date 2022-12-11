Police: ‘Suspicious’ death in Arlington Co. park under investigation

Police in Arlington, Virginia, said a man's death on Friday night is suspicious and are investigating the events leading up to his death.

A man has died after police found him unresponsive in a park in Arlington, Virginia, Friday night. The man’s death, which police are calling suspicious, remains under investigation.

The Arlington County Police Department received a report of “trouble unknown” just before 10 p.m.

According to a statement from the police department, dispatched officers arrived to Columbia Pike at south Four Mile Run Drive. Arlington police confirmed to WTOP that the man was found at Glencarlyn Park.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures before responders transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide and Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Tipsters can also report information anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where police found the man:

WTOP’s Rosie Hughes contributed to this report.