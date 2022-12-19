Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences

A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia.

The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.

The two-acre site is bordered by the Ballston Quarter Development the east, Ballston Point Office Building to the west, Wilson Boulevard to the north and Glebe Road to the south.

The project, approved Saturday by the Arlington County Board, will allow 553 residential units on a site that would typically allow 280 units. The county is allowing the additional density by allowing Insight, the developer, to transfer development rights from another development to the Ballston redevelopment.

The move preserves 118 affordable housing units along Columbia Pike at The Haven, which is in the Columbia Pike corridor. Of the affordable units at The Haven, 80 will be two bedrooms and seven will have three bedrooms.