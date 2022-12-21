Arlington ranks 2nd among happiest places in US

If you live in Arlington, you're the most likely out of the areas analyzed to be extremely happy with your personal finances, well-being and quality of life, the survey found.

If you’re living in Arlington, Virginia, you’re one of the happiest people living in the nation right now.

That’s according to a new survey by financial tech company SmartAsset that examines the areas where people are the most successful, and happiest with where they are in life.

If you live in Arlington, you’re the most likely out of the areas analyzed to be extremely happy with your personal finances, well-being and quality of life, the survey found.

Arlington ranked second in the country among the nation’s largest urban areas for happiness.

The survey found that almost half of Arlington residents earned $100,000 or more. The area also had the lowest amount of personal bankruptcy filings in the nation. Living costs in Arlington take up less than 35% of that annual income, according to the survey.

Arlington is the only area in the top 10 where married people make up less than half of the population, at 44%. In all other states in the top 10, a majority of adults are married.

Overall, California dominated the top 10 with a lower percentage of people living in poverty, higher marriage rates and lower violent crime rates.

Sunnyvale, California, topped the list with more than 60% of residents earning $100,000 or more.

According to SmartAsset, here are the top 10 happiest American cities: