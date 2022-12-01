1 Arlington Blvd. pedestrian bridge closed after failed inspection

The pedestrian bridge from North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard in Virginia closed for repairs following a failed inspection on Thursday.

An examination by crew workers found the deterioration of concrete in a few sections of the bridge, resulting in its closure while crews work on the repairs.

The temporary closure will be in place until further notice. The county said in a statement that “the Arlington Boulevard multiuse trail will stay open on the north side of the bridge.”

Pedestrians can still get over Arlington Boulevard using the Rhodes Street bridge to the west and North Meade Street to the east.