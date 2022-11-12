Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash

A community in Virginia mourns the loss of a beloved student-athlete from Washington-Liberty High School.

A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash.

Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was making a U-turn when a driver, whom investigators suspect of driving under the influence, crashed into Meade, Arlington County police said in a statement.

Under Friday night lights, football players for the Washington-Liberty Generals carried Meade’s No. 22 jersey onto the field in remembrance of their teammate.

In loving memory of Braylon Meade. Thoughts and prayers for the Meade family. pic.twitter.com/08CysT6jjp — W-L Football (@WLFootball) November 12, 2022

“Braylon was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members over the years,” the school’s principal, Tony Hall, said in an email to the community.

“Braylon was a scholar and an athlete, having played basketball and football for our school. We all feel his loss deeply.”

Washington-Liberty will have counseling staff available to students when classes resume Monday.

On Friday, police responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard. First responders found an unoccupied SUV on fire, which firefighters extinguished.

Police said Meade was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged the teenager in the SUV with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.