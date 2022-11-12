ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 12, 2022, 6:06 PM

A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash.

Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was making a U-turn when a driver, whom investigators suspect of driving under the influence, crashed into Meade, Arlington County police said in a statement.

Under Friday night lights, football players for the Washington-Liberty Generals carried Meade’s No. 22 jersey onto the field in remembrance of their teammate.

“Braylon was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members over the years,”  the school’s principal, Tony Hall, said in an email to the community.

“Braylon was a scholar and an athlete, having played basketball and football for our school. We all feel his loss deeply.”

Washington-Liberty will have counseling staff available to students when classes resume Monday.

On Friday, police responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard. First responders found an unoccupied SUV on fire, which firefighters extinguished.

Police said Meade was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged the teenager in the SUV with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

