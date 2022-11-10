Series of small Arlington Co. explosions under investigation

Officials in Arlington County have joined the Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in investigating a series of damaging small explosions.

In a news release, Arlington County Fire Department officials announced an investigation into two incidents — a reported fire along the 100 block of N. Columbus Street and a subsequent incident a nearby amphitheater.

At the fire, officials found a “little free library” book collection box that was destroyed and a small outside fire.

Department fire marshals determined that the damage and fire were likely caused by a small explosion.

Officials in the Fire Prevention Office also suspected that the Lubber Run amphitheater may be a second possible crime scene. The department said it would send any evidence to the ATF for processing.

Arlington County Fire believes the two incidents may be connected, but have no suspects or descriptions available.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact FirePrevention@arlingtonva.us or call the department’s tip line at 703-228-4180.